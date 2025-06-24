Trump opens 58 million acres of US national forests for development: details

The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced the opening of 58 million acres of land in national forests for road construction and development. Thus, the United States has abolished the so-called "roadless rule," which had been in place for several years and preserved the wilderness of almost a third of US national forest lands, reports UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As noted by US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, this rule is outdated, and its repeal "opens a new era of consistency and sustainability for American forests."

At the same time, American environmentalists sounded the alarm. According to experts, this could destroy some of America's pristine landscapes. In particular, it concerns the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, the largest in North America – where trees over 800 years old grow.

Environmentalists promise to challenge the Trump administration's decision in court.

Reference

The Tongass National Forest in Alaska has existed since 1907 and covers an area of 17 million acres or 69,000 km². It encompasses the islands of the Alexander Archipelago, fjords and glaciers, and the peaks of the Coast Mountains.

Recall

