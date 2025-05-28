Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together in Manhattan amid rumors of their possible divorce - media

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together near the entrance to the Lowell Hotel restaurant in downtown Manhattan, New York. This casts doubt on rumors of marital problems that have been circulating recently, reports Tmz, writes UNN.

Details

Barack and Michelle Obama look like their relationship is still strong... because they were just spotted together in New York... and she looks happy to be with him again - writes the publication.

The publication also published photos of Barack and Michelle Obama leaving the Lowell Hotel restaurant in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday. They show a smiling and joyful Michelle.

Michelle is smiling from ear to ear as she leads Barack to the back seat of an SUV waiting for them... a noticeable expression, considering we haven't seen the two of them together in public much this year - reports Tmz.

The publication suggests that this meeting, as well as several others that took place earlier, should dispel some assumptions that the Obama couple's marriage is not all right.

Obama's problems in family life

The publication reminds that recently Barack and Michelle mostly fly alone. Michelle has also been absent from most public events in which Barack participated lately.

"This only fuels speculation about a possible breakup, despite Michelle denying that they are divorcing. Either way, many people will be happy to see Barack and Michelle together," the publication writes.

Addition

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said she is undergoing psychotherapy and denied rumors of a divorce from Barack. She is preparing for a new stage after the end of public service.

Michelle Obama announced a new podcast "IMO", which she will host with her brother Craig Robinson.