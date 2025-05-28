$41.680.11
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
07:55 AM • 1574 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 8924 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19822 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89356 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 91905 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 98725 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 152347 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227000 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187361 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together in Manhattan amid rumors of their possible divorce - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together in New York, dispelling rumors of relationship problems. Michelle looked happy next to Barack.

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together in Manhattan amid rumors of their possible divorce - media

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted together near the entrance to the Lowell Hotel restaurant in downtown Manhattan, New York. This casts doubt on rumors of marital problems that have been circulating recently, reports Tmz, writes UNN.

Details

Barack and Michelle Obama look like their relationship is still strong... because they were just spotted together in New York... and she looks happy to be with him again

- writes the publication.

The publication also published photos of Barack and Michelle Obama leaving the Lowell Hotel restaurant in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday. They show a smiling and joyful Michelle.

Michelle is smiling from ear to ear as she leads Barack to the back seat of an SUV waiting for them... a noticeable expression, considering we haven't seen the two of them together in public much this year

- reports Tmz.

The publication suggests that this meeting, as well as several others that took place earlier, should dispel some assumptions that the Obama couple's marriage is not all right.

Obama's problems in family life

The publication reminds that recently Barack and Michelle mostly fly alone. Michelle has also been absent from most public events in which Barack participated lately.

"This only fuels speculation about a possible breakup, despite Michelle denying that they are divorcing. Either way, many people will be happy to see Barack and Michelle together," the publication writes.

Addition

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said she is undergoing psychotherapy and denied rumors of a divorce from Barack. She is preparing for a new stage after the end of public service.

Michelle Obama announced a new podcast "IMO", which she will host with her brother Craig Robinson.

