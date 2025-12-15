Ukrainian "Gropius" chair recognized as best product of two decades by Interior Design

The Ukrainian brand Noom has achieved a significant international victory: their "Gropius" chair has been recognized as the best product of the last 20 years at the prestigious Interior Design's Best of Year awards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Interior Design website.

Details

The "Gropius" chair, designed by Ukrainian designer Kateryna Sokolova, won in the key nomination "Residential Seating" and received a special award "Best of the Best". It became part of Noom's first furniture collection, created for the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus school, and stands out for its design, built on simple forms - spheres and cylinders.

The brand notes that visually the chair looks "naive and playful", but at the same time has "thoughtful ergonomics and is comfortable for long-term use". Today, "Gropius" is actively used in public spaces and projects around the world, including in boutiques of famous global brands Lacoste and Fendi, as well as in exhibition spaces, including Sotheby's gallery.

The winners of the 20th annual ceremony were announced by Interior Design magazine's editor-in-chief Cindy Allen during festivities in Manhattan on December 11.

