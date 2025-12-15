$42.190.08
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 11110 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 14217 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 16033 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 18093 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 17525 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18419 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24392 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33081 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28895 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian "Gropius" chair recognized as best product of two decades by Interior Design

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The Noom brand with its "Gropius" chair won in the "Residential Seating" category and received the special "Best of the Best" award at Interior Design's Best of Year awards. The chair, designed by Kateryna Sokolova, is recognized for its design and ergonomics, and is used in Lacoste and Fendi boutiques, as well as at Sotheby's gallery.

Ukrainian "Gropius" chair recognized as best product of two decades by Interior Design

The Ukrainian brand Noom has achieved a significant international victory: their "Gropius" chair has been recognized as the best product of the last 20 years at the prestigious Interior Design's Best of Year awards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Interior Design website.

Details

The "Gropius" chair, designed by Ukrainian designer Kateryna Sokolova, won in the key nomination "Residential Seating" and received a special award "Best of the Best". It became part of Noom's first furniture collection, created for the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus school, and stands out for its design, built on simple forms - spheres and cylinders.

Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals12.12.25, 19:56 • 83109 views

The brand notes that visually the chair looks "naive and playful", but at the same time has "thoughtful ergonomics and is comfortable for long-term use". Today, "Gropius" is actively used in public spaces and projects around the world, including in boutiques of famous global brands Lacoste and Fendi, as well as in exhibition spaces, including Sotheby's gallery.

The winners of the 20th annual ceremony were announced by Interior Design magazine's editor-in-chief Cindy Allen during festivities in Manhattan on December 11.

Time selected five Ukrainian photos for the top 100 most significant shots of 202527.11.25, 21:42 • 4813 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCulture
