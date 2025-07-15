New York hit by flash flood: roads and subway affected

Due to storms on Monday evening, a flash flood warning was issued for New York City and its surroundings - the elements hit the city, as well as some areas of New York State and New Jersey, writes UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Heavy rains fell in the region on Monday, causing flooding in the northern suburbs of New York and New Jersey, where Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

According to the city's transport authority, there were serious delays in the subway in New York due to flooded stations. Metro-North Railroad trains to and from Grand Central Station were also delayed. Passengers were asked to refrain from traveling until train service between Manhattan and the Bronx was restored.

Drivers also faced flooded roads and highways due to intense downpours, which were reported in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Westchester County, New York.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said the floods happened "very, very quickly" and that the county received numerous 911 calls.

"It wasn't just a gradual buildup, especially in some of the most flood-prone areas, like the Bronx River Parkway, right on Main Street, which traditionally floods during heavy rains. In such cases, people are rescued by local emergency services, mostly firefighters," Jenkins said.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect in parts of the region until approximately 10:00 PM local time. However, the storms were not moving very quickly, which meant the downpours would not end quickly.

The flash flood warning for most of the region expired at midnight.

According to preliminary estimates, more than 15 cm of precipitation fell in some areas by 8:00 PM.