Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Trump Mobile: US President's homeland releases gold smartphone for $499

Kyiv • UNN

 526 views

In the USA, Trump Mobile was presented – a mobile service and a smartphone for $499. The project was launched with the participation of US President Donald Trump's children, but experts doubt its "American origin."

The Trump Mobile - a mobile service and a smartphone for $499 - was presented in the USA. The project was launched with the participation of the children of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by TheVerge reports UNN.

On Monday, Trump Mobile, a new brand, was officially presented at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The new mobile venture will operate using the networks of the three major American wireless carriers.

According to the company, this is a "golden version" that can already be pre-ordered for $100, and the full cost of the device will be $499. The official start of sales is scheduled for September.

However, all that is known so far is information from the website, which looks hastily assembled and somewhat carelessly designed, according to the publication.

Despite the statement about the "American origin" of the phone, experts have doubts: the United States does not have sufficient infrastructure for the full production of smartphones, and the promise sounds more like a marketing ploy. Additional confusion is caused by the fact that the mentioned "golden version" may hint at other options, but there is no mention of them on the site.

Declared characteristics of Trump Mobile T1 Phone 8002:

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz;
    • main camera: 50 MP + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (macro);
      • front camera: 16 MP;
        • 5000 mAh battery (the website mistakenly states "5000 mAh long-life camera");
          • 256 GB of built-in memory;
            • 12 GB of RAM (confused with "storage" on the website);
              • under-screen fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock;
                • USB-C and headphone jack;
                  • Android 15.

                    The processor is not mentioned. And this is a key component of any smartphone. As the reviewer emphasizes, "there is currently no phone on the market that meets these specifications."

                    So far, the T1 Phone 8002 looks more like a political brand product than a real breakthrough in mobile technology, the publication emphasizes.

                    Alona Utkina

                    News of the WorldTechnologies
                    Manhattan
                    Donald Trump
                    United States
                    Tesla
                    $
