Trump Mobile: US President's homeland releases gold smartphone for $499

The Trump Mobile - a mobile service and a smartphone for $499 - was presented in the USA. The project was launched with the participation of the children of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by TheVerge reports UNN.

On Monday, Trump Mobile, a new brand, was officially presented at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The new mobile venture will operate using the networks of the three major American wireless carriers.

According to the company, this is a "golden version" that can already be pre-ordered for $100, and the full cost of the device will be $499. The official start of sales is scheduled for September.

However, all that is known so far is information from the website, which looks hastily assembled and somewhat carelessly designed, according to the publication.

Despite the statement about the "American origin" of the phone, experts have doubts: the United States does not have sufficient infrastructure for the full production of smartphones, and the promise sounds more like a marketing ploy. Additional confusion is caused by the fact that the mentioned "golden version" may hint at other options, but there is no mention of them on the site.

Declared characteristics of Trump Mobile T1 Phone 8002:

6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz;

main camera: 50 MP + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (macro);

front camera: 16 MP;

5000 mAh battery (the website mistakenly states "5000 mAh long-life camera");

256 GB of built-in memory;

12 GB of RAM (confused with "storage" on the website);

under-screen fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock;

USB-C and headphone jack;

Android 15.

The processor is not mentioned. And this is a key component of any smartphone. As the reviewer emphasizes, "there is currently no phone on the market that meets these specifications."

So far, the T1 Phone 8002 looks more like a political brand product than a real breakthrough in mobile technology, the publication emphasizes.

