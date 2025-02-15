Accuser drops rape suit against Jay-Z and Sean Combs

The woman who accused Jay Z and Sean P. Diddy Combs of rape when she was 13 years old has withdrawn her lawsuit against them. She and her lawyer declined to comment. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to court documents, the lawsuit was withdrawn with a waiver of the right to re-apply to the court. Afterwards, Jay Z, who denied the allegations, said that the lawsuit “would have led to nothing.

The story they invented would be ridiculous if it were not for the seriousness of the statements. I would not wish this on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my family and I have experienced cannot be ignored, - said the rapper.

The lawyers for Combs, who is awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and human trafficking for sexual exploitation, called the withdrawal of the lawsuit “further confirmation that these lawsuits are based on lies, not facts.

In the lawsuit, first filed in October 2024, Jay Z (born Shawn Carter) was named as a defendant two months later. The accuser, whose name has not been disclosed, claimed that Carter and Combs raped her at a party at a private residence after the 2000 MTV awards ceremony. Late last year, Jay Z's lawyer filed a defamation lawsuit against the plaintiff's lawyer.

Jay Z's lawyers pointed to “glaring inconsistencies” in the woman's story, citing an NBC report that questioned the details of her accusations. Thus, the accuser claimed that after the meeting, she was picked up by her father, whom she called from a gas station. However, according to the TV channel, her father, who would have had to drive several hours to Manhattan to pick her up from his home in upstate New York, could not remember this.

In addition, the plaintiff said that she had spoken with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden that evening. But the guitarist, who was not accused of anything, was on tour in the Midwest at the time.

