New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer

The famous music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of another rape. This time, it is a lawsuit filed by a street performer who claims that Combs raped him after he slipped something into his drink. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

"John Doe has filed a lawsuit against the founder of Bad Boy Records, claiming that Diddy orally raped him and subjected him to anal sexual assault after slipping something into his drink," the report says.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the man claims he was singing and playing guitar on the street outside a popular Los Angeles nightclub in November 2022 when a man identified as talent scout Diddy invited him to the rapper's party.

John Doe claims that he was taken to a private home where Diddy invited him to sit down, have a drink, and talk about his musical desires. He says that during the conversation, he complimented Diddy's necklace and Diddy asked if he wanted to see a larger collection of jewelry.

The guy claims that Diddy then took him to a separate room, where John Doe suddenly felt drowsy, off-balance, and mildly euphoric, despite having only had one drink.

Allegedly, that's where the incident happened, which is why he filed the lawsuit.

The next morning, according to the guy, he woke up to someone giving him an intravenous injection and was taken back to the nightclub and dropped off.

The plaintiff claims that as a result of these actions, he suffered pain, mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and shame. He filed a lawsuit against Diddy seeking compensation for the damages.

Tony Buzby, a Texas lawyer representing 120 alleged Diddy victims, filed a lawsuit.

Diddy's lawyers stated: "As we have said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to statements that are ridiculous or patently false. Mr. Combs and his team of lawyers have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the trial. In court, the truth will prevail: Mr. Combs has never sexually abused or trafficked anyone - male or female, adult or minor.

Rapper Diddy, accused of human trafficking, loses bail case

Addendum

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of racketeering, human trafficking for sexual exploitation, rape and other dirty deeds.

Also, rapper Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with Combs.

The rapper is currently behind bars in Brooklyn. Combs voluntarily withdrew his appeal against the decision to deny him bail. This means that the 55-year-old rapper will remain in custody until his criminal trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025.