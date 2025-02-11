New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133864 views

A street musician has filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, accusing him of rape after slipping drugs into a drink. The incident allegedly took place in November 2022 in Los Angeles.

The famous music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of another rape. This time, it is a lawsuit filed by a street performer who claims that Combs raped him after he slipped something into his drink. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

"John Doe has filed a lawsuit against the founder of Bad Boy Records, claiming that Diddy orally raped him and subjected him to anal sexual assault after slipping something into his drink," the report says.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the man claims he was singing and playing guitar on the street outside a popular Los Angeles nightclub in November 2022 when a man identified as talent scout Diddy invited him to the rapper's party.

John Doe claims that he was taken to a private home where Diddy invited him to sit down, have a drink, and talk about his musical desires. He says that during the conversation, he complimented Diddy's necklace and Diddy asked if he wanted to see a larger collection of jewelry.

The guy claims that Diddy then took him to a separate room, where John Doe suddenly felt drowsy, off-balance, and mildly euphoric, despite having only had one drink.

Allegedly, that's where the incident happened, which is why he filed the lawsuit.

The next morning, according to the guy, he woke up to someone giving him an intravenous injection and was taken back to the nightclub and dropped off.

The plaintiff claims that as a result of these actions, he suffered pain, mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and shame. He filed a lawsuit against Diddy seeking compensation for the damages.

Tony Buzby, a Texas lawyer representing 120 alleged Diddy victims, filed a lawsuit.

Diddy's lawyers stated: "As we have said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to statements that are ridiculous or patently false. Mr. Combs and his team of lawyers have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the trial. In court, the truth will prevail: Mr. Combs has never sexually abused or trafficked anyone - male or female, adult or minor.

Rapper Diddy, accused of human trafficking, loses bail case

Rapper Diddy accused of human trafficking loses bail case28.11.24, 02:30 • 17223 views

Addendum

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of racketeering, human trafficking for sexual exploitation, rape and other dirty deeds. 

Also, rapper Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with Combs.

The rapper is currently behind bars in Brooklyn. Combs voluntarily withdrew his appeal against the decision to deny him bail. This means that the 55-year-old rapper will remain in custody until his criminal trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
los-angelesLos Angeles

