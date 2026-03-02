US Embassy in Jordan evacuated due to unspecified "threat"

$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 22511 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 25598 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 21644 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 22339 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 23203 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 14525 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15350 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16073 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 33814 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17167 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 22506 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 33814 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
The Diplomat

US Embassy in Jordan evacuated due to unspecified "threat"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel due to an unspecified threat. Security warnings in Arabic and English were broadcast from the embassy's loudspeakers.

US Embassy in Jordan evacuated due to unspecified "threat"

All staff at the US Embassy in Jordan were temporarily evacuated "as a precaution" due to an unspecified "threat," UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

In videos circulating in Jordanian WhatsApp groups, security warnings can be heard from the embassy's loudspeakers.

"Get down, take cover, and move away from the windows. Take cover and await further instructions," the message states in Arabic and English.

The US Embassy, one of the largest in the world, is located in a prestigious area of the Jordanian capital, home to both residential and commercial buildings.

Recall

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US predicted the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, the US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is yet to come.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
