US Embassy in Jordan evacuated due to unspecified "threat"
Kyiv • UNN
The US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel due to an unspecified threat. Security warnings in Arabic and English were broadcast from the embassy's loudspeakers.
All staff at the US Embassy in Jordan were temporarily evacuated "as a precaution" due to an unspecified "threat," UNN reports, citing CNN.
Details
In videos circulating in Jordanian WhatsApp groups, security warnings can be heard from the embassy's loudspeakers.
"Get down, take cover, and move away from the windows. Take cover and await further instructions," the message states in Arabic and English.
The US Embassy, one of the largest in the world, is located in a prestigious area of the Jordanian capital, home to both residential and commercial buildings.
Recall
US leader Donald Trump stated that the US predicted the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.
Earlier, the US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is yet to come.