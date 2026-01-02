$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
09:17 AM • 8740 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 12473 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 50103 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 76688 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 58950 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54322 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180255 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 176101 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57393 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russian troops struck a residential high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and significant destruction.

Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction

The Russian Federation struck a high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and significant destruction. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.

The strike hit a residential high-rise building in the Kyiv district of the city. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and significant destruction.

- Terekhov reported.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv on January 2.

Antonina Tumanova

