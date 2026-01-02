Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck a residential high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and significant destruction.
The Russian Federation struck a high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and significant destruction. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.
The strike hit a residential high-rise building in the Kyiv district of the city. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and significant destruction.
Recall
As reported by UNN, the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv on January 2.