Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction

The Russian Federation struck a high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and significant destruction. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.

The strike hit a residential high-rise building in the Kyiv district of the city. According to preliminary information, there are casualties and significant destruction. - Terekhov reported.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv on January 2.