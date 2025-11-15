US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: details

In August 2025, the United States of America successfully tested the B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb without a warhead. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of Sandia National Laboratories at the US Department of Energy.

Details

It is noted that the tests were conducted at a training ground in Nevada from August 19 to 21.

During the tests, fifth-generation F-35 fighters delivered and dropped aerial bombs with an inert warhead.

The tests were conducted in coordination with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and marked a significant milestone in assessing weapon performance. - the statement says.

The laboratory reported that at the end of 2024, the NNSA completed a multi-year B61-12 life extension program, extending the bomb's service life by at least 20 years.

"The August tests were the only flight tests of B61-12 backup samples of joint test assemblies on the F-35 aircraft, confirming the comprehensive reliability of the aircraft, crews, and weapon system during missions," summarized Sandia National Laboratories.

For reference

The B61-12 is a modernized low-yield, precision-guided tactical nuclear bomb. It is designed to be compatible with a range of delivery platforms, including the latest F-35A Lightning II fighters.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will soon conduct nuclear weapons tests, as other countries do. He emphasized that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, but at the same time advocates for denuclearization.

