The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets due to an unknown drone

The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets due to reports of an unknown drone in its airspace. This was reported by NOS, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fighter jets soon returned to Volkel Air Base. The drone "did not pose an immediate threat and had already left Dutch airspace."

At the same time, the origin of the drone is unclear, and air traffic control was unable to establish contact with it.

Air traffic was not disrupted - the publication quotes the Ministry of Defense.

The media adds that the Netherlands and Belgium currently take turns controlling the airspace of the entire Benelux region, with the Netherlands taking its turn since November. There have been several drone reports in recent months.

Recall

On November 22, Dutch military opened fire on unknown drones over Volkel Air Base. The drones were observed for two hours before flying away, and they could not be tracked.

