December 7, 05:16 PM
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
The Guardian

The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets due to an unknown drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets in response to reports of an unknown drone in its airspace. The drone posed no threat and left the country's airspace; its origin remains unclear.

The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets due to an unknown drone

The Netherlands scrambled two F-35 fighter jets due to reports of an unknown drone in its airspace. This was reported by NOS, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fighter jets soon returned to Volkel Air Base. The drone "did not pose an immediate threat and had already left Dutch airspace."

At the same time, the origin of the drone is unclear, and air traffic control was unable to establish contact with it.

Air traffic was not disrupted

- the publication quotes the Ministry of Defense.

The media adds that the Netherlands and Belgium currently take turns controlling the airspace of the entire Benelux region, with the Netherlands taking its turn since November. There have been several drone reports in recent months.

Recall

On November 22, Dutch military opened fire on unknown drones over Volkel Air Base. The drones were observed for two hours before flying away, and they could not be tracked.

France opened fire on drones over nuclear submarine base - media05.12.25, 16:02 • 4548 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Belgium
Netherlands