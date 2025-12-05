France opened fire on drones over nuclear submarine base - media

$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 14114 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 20411 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 33646 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 43315 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37825 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 63825 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34511 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57375 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24687 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 10208 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 12017 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 27058 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 63802 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 48529 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 14142 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
France opened fire on drones over nuclear submarine base - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

French marines opened fire on five unidentified drones that flew over the Île Longue naval base, where France's nuclear submarines are stationed.

France opened fire on drones over nuclear submarine base - media

French marines opened fire on drones flying over the Île Longue naval base, where France's nuclear ballistic missile submarines are stationed. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Thursday evening, December 4, several unknown drones flew over the Île Longue submarine base (Finistère).

Five unknown drones were detected around 7:30 PM, over the base bordering Brest Harbor.

"An anti-drone operation and a search operation were launched. The marine infantry battalion responsible for the base's defense carried out several strikes against the drones," the report says.

Addition

Drone flights in this prohibited zone are not uncommon. On the night of November 17-18, a drone flight was recorded "over the Crozon peninsula," which includes Long Island, but without violating military territory. The Long base, which is the forward outpost of the French nuclear deterrent, is guarded by 120 naval gendarmes in coordination with naval riflemen.

The base provides maintenance for four French SSBNs, at least one of which is constantly at sea to ensure nuclear deterrence.

In recent months, reports of drone flights have become more frequent at airports and other high-security facilities, including military ones, in Northern Europe, where the leaders of these countries suspect that Moscow is behind these actions.

Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media04.12.25, 18:56 • 37831 view

Olga Rozgon

