France opened fire on drones over nuclear submarine base - media

French marines opened fire on drones flying over the Île Longue naval base, where France's nuclear ballistic missile submarines are stationed. This was reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Thursday evening, December 4, several unknown drones flew over the Île Longue submarine base (Finistère).

Five unknown drones were detected around 7:30 PM, over the base bordering Brest Harbor.

"An anti-drone operation and a search operation were launched. The marine infantry battalion responsible for the base's defense carried out several strikes against the drones," the report says.

Addition

Drone flights in this prohibited zone are not uncommon. On the night of November 17-18, a drone flight was recorded "over the Crozon peninsula," which includes Long Island, but without violating military territory. The Long base, which is the forward outpost of the French nuclear deterrent, is guarded by 120 naval gendarmes in coordination with naval riflemen.

The base provides maintenance for four French SSBNs, at least one of which is constantly at sea to ensure nuclear deterrence.

In recent months, reports of drone flights have become more frequent at airports and other high-security facilities, including military ones, in Northern Europe, where the leaders of these countries suspect that Moscow is behind these actions.

Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media