Lockheed Martin accused of poor F-35 fighter jet maintenance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The F-35 fighter jets' readiness for flight in 2024 was only 50% due to poor maintenance by Lockheed Martin and a lack of Pentagon oversight. Despite this, the Pentagon paid the company $1.7 billion without penalties, and the US Air Force reduced its F-35 order for 2026 due to rising costs.

Lockheed Martin accused of poor F-35 fighter jet maintenance

The most advanced US F-35 fighter jets were ready for flight only 50% of the time in 2024. According to a report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General, the reason was poor maintenance by Lockheed Martin Corporation and a lack of oversight by the Pentagon. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the aircraft not meeting requirements, the Pentagon paid Lockheed $1.7 billion without any penalties. The $2 trillion program has been plagued by engine problems and delivery delays for years.

Earlier this year, Lockheed created a "plan to address the root cause of F-35 availability issues," which included purchasing additional spare parts and improving "maintenance practices."

— a company spokesperson said, adding that the new contract incentivizes improved fleet readiness.

Due to rising costs, the US Air Force halved its F-35 order for 2026. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have increased pressure on contractors, demanding investment in innovation instead of executive bonuses.

Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details19.12.25, 16:53 • 39467 views

Stepan Haftko

