Lockheed Martin accused of poor F-35 fighter jet maintenance

The most advanced US F-35 fighter jets were ready for flight only 50% of the time in 2024. According to a report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General, the reason was poor maintenance by Lockheed Martin Corporation and a lack of oversight by the Pentagon. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the aircraft not meeting requirements, the Pentagon paid Lockheed $1.7 billion without any penalties. The $2 trillion program has been plagued by engine problems and delivery delays for years.

Earlier this year, Lockheed created a "plan to address the root cause of F-35 availability issues," which included purchasing additional spare parts and improving "maintenance practices." — a company spokesperson said, adding that the new contract incentivizes improved fleet readiness.

Due to rising costs, the US Air Force halved its F-35 order for 2026. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have increased pressure on contractors, demanding investment in innovation instead of executive bonuses.

