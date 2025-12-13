Switzerland reduces purchase of American F-35 fighter jets: what is the reason?

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
December 12, 09:33 PM • 7500 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
December 12, 06:15 PM • 16426 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 19434 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 24623 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 31742 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 35080 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 44034 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 32251 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24162 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 24385 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
5m/s
68%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 15362 views
SBU drones repeatedly struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea: production processes suspendedPhotoDecember 12, 06:32 PM • 6310 views
Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - mediaDecember 12, 06:42 PM • 5672 views
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reactedDecember 12, 07:20 PM • 10129 views
Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - mediaDecember 12, 07:53 PM • 5670 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 15365 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 35083 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 30434 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 44037 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 77852 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Larry Fink
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 30434 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 25642 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 55590 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 46822 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 51573 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
R-360 Neptune
Financial Times

Switzerland reduces purchase of American F-35 fighter jets: what is the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Switzerland has decided to purchase fewer F-35 fighter jets from the US than planned to keep costs within the approved limit. The country faced additional costs of up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs due to rising energy and raw material prices.

Switzerland reduces purchase of American F-35 fighter jets: what is the reason?

Switzerland will purchase fewer F-35 fighter jets from the United States of America than previously planned. The country is trying to keep procurement costs within the voter-approved limit. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

In June, Bern announced that it faced additional costs of up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) due to rising energy and raw material prices. This led to a conflict between Switzerland and the US over the initial cost of the deal – 6 billion francs for the purchase of three dozen F-35 fighter jets.

Given the planned additional costs, it is not possible from a budgetary policy perspective to maintain the initially planned quantity

- reads the statement of the Swiss government, published on Friday, December 12.

Instead, the country now plans to purchase as many aircraft as possible within the 6 billion franc limit.

The purchase of new fighter jets has long been a controversial topic for neutral Switzerland, but the current moment is particularly sensitive, as Bern is completing negotiations with Washington to reduce import duties from 39% to 15%. This comes after Swiss companies pledged to invest $200 billion in the US over the next five years.

US Ambassador: Turkey must abandon Russian S-400s to get F-35s10.12.25, 07:24 • 2940 views

The acquisition of the F-35 was approved in a nationwide referendum in 2020 with a minimal majority of votes and was directly tied to the initial price estimate. An October public opinion poll showed that most voters were willing to abandon the deal — either in favor of an alternative aircraft or by canceling the purchase altogether.

At the same time, the changed security environment in Europe after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as US demands for countries in the region to increase defense spending, have made it difficult for small states like Switzerland to access necessary weapons. US support for Ukraine also means that neutral Switzerland is not among the priority recipients, while Swiss defense companies have suffered losses due to strict export rules.

The government also confirmed its previously announced assessment that Switzerland would need 55 to 70 modern fighter jets for "comprehensive air defense adapted to the current threat situation," adding that it plans to review the possibility of further purchases at a later stage.

- the publication writes.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister said at a press conference on Friday that the government "concluded that we need a larger fleet, but the democratic decision is that today we cannot purchase 36 aircraft."

Last year, Switzerland decided to increase its defense spending to 1% of its gross domestic product by 2032, which is still significantly lower than the promises of NATO members.

Trump: US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia18.11.25, 01:27 • 5482 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Europe
United States
Ukraine