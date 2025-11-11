US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" redeployed to Latin America: tensions with Venezuela rise

$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24475 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
02:28 PM • 36108 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25944 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40637 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33181 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21804 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23998 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25647 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28166 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 14500 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34069 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20244 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 11114 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 8904 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 36116 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 34341 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 40643 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33185 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 89418 views
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
China
Venezuela
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 20451 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 32189 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 58055 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 133587 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 136647 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" redeployed to Latin America: tensions with Venezuela rise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Tensions between the US and Venezuela are rising due to the redeployment of the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" to the shores of South America.

US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" redeployed to Latin America: tensions with Venezuela rise

The US aircraft carrier strike group "Gerald Ford" has arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas. This was reported by US officials.

The deployment decision was made by President Donald Trump last month, strengthening the US presence in a region where eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 fighter jets are already operating. The Pentagon stated that the mission is aimed at "stopping drug trafficking and destroying transnational criminal organizations."

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the US of trying to "remove him from power." Tensions between the countries escalated after Washington doubled the reward for information that could lead to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of ties to drug cartels.

According to Reuters, in recent months, US forces have carried out at least 19 strikes on vessels suspected of carrying drugs in the Caribbean and off the coast of Latin America, resulting in at least 76 deaths.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Nicolas Maduro
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Pentagon
Reuters
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States