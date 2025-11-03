Romania bought 18 F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands for 1 euro

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense has signed a contract for the purchase of 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and related equipment from the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The cost of the aircraft is a symbolic amount - 1 euro. This was announced on Facebook by Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Musteanu, as reported by UNN.

The Ministry of National Defense today signed a contract for the purchase of 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and related equipment from the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is an important step for the development of the European F-16 Training Center in Fetești, which has become a regional training center for pilots from NATO member states and partner countries. - Musteanu reported.

According to him, the aircraft will be used exclusively for training and education, and some places in the program will be dedicated to training Ukrainian pilots.

The acquisition is made at a symbolic price of 1 euro. This is a smart investment in training, cooperation, and the future. This project reflects the trust of our Dutch partners and the recognition of the professionalism of the Romanian Air Force. Romania continues to invest in defense, strong partnerships, and well-trained specialists. The F-16 means security, cooperation, and a step towards the next stage: the integration of F-35 aircraft into the Romanian Air Force. - Musteanu added.

Belgium is going to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after its own F-35s are put into operation, which may take a year and a half.