Russian hackers attacked British military bases and stole confidential data

A large-scale cyberattack has been launched in the UK, during which hackers gained access to confidential data from eight military bases. This is reported by the Daily Mirror, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the hack was organized by a Russian hacker group associated with Vladimir Putin's regime.

As a result of the attack, the attackers obtained:

access to internal documents

staff lists

official email addresses

other confidential information, some of which was later published on the dark web

The attackers penetrated the Ministry of Defense systems through the contractor company Dodd Group, which services military facilities.

The department called the incident "catastrophic" because hackers were able to bypass multi-layered cyber defenses and obtain data related to the security of several bases.

Among the affected facilities is RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, where US Air Force F-35 stealth aircraft are located alongside suspected nuclear bombs. - the post says.

According to the publication, the Lynx group, which has already appeared in previous hacking investigations, may be involved in the attack.

The personal data of military personnel and veterans - names, addresses, bank details - were at risk.

According to preliminary estimates, the payroll system contained information about approximately 272,000 people, making this leak one of the largest in the history of the British Ministry of Defense.

Recall

Google specialists discovered a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Clop group, which stole data from dozens of international organizations. Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in Oracle E-Business Suite software, demanding a ransom for the stolen information.

As a result of the HUR attack, the Russian provider suffered over 66 million in damages