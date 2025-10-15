$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5708 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11667 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12230 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11927 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14114 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14637 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23544 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
07:08 AM • 23872 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
As a result of the HUR attack, the Russian provider suffered over 66 million in damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

One of the largest Siberian internet providers, Orion Telecom, suffered damages of over 66 million rubles after a cyberattack by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a result of the HUR attack, the Russian provider suffered over 66 million in damages

As a result of a special operation by cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, one of the largest Siberian Internet providers, "Orion Telecom," suffered losses exceeding 66 million. The company also admitted the fact of personal data leakage, UNN writes with reference to sources.

Details

One of the largest Siberian Internet providers, "Orion Telecom," lost 66 million rubles at once as a result of a special operation by the cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

- the source reported.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, this became known from a statement to the Russian police filed by the provider after the cyberattack. According to intelligence, the attacked provider itself admitted its own losses, as well as admitted the fact of personal data leakage as a result of the Main Intelligence Directorate's operation.

"In this regard, "Orion Telecom" asks the Russian police to open a corresponding criminal case. In addition, according to Russian laws, the provider will also likely have to pay a considerable fine for the allowed data leak - up to another 15 million rubles," the source adds.

Addition

In the summer, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate disabled 370 servers and 500 switches of the Russian provider "Orion Telecom."

In particular, a closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication - "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there. That same morning, local public pages in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan were full of complaints from dissatisfied Russians reporting the absence of internet and television.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that the provider's networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine.

Work of largest Siberian internet provider in Russia has been paralyzed: sources report on DIU operation on "Russia Day"12.06.25, 13:40 • 4325 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine