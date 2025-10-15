As a result of the HUR attack, the Russian provider suffered over 66 million in damages
Kyiv • UNN
One of the largest Siberian internet providers, Orion Telecom, suffered damages of over 66 million rubles after a cyberattack by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
As a result of a special operation by cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, one of the largest Siberian Internet providers, "Orion Telecom," suffered losses exceeding 66 million. The company also admitted the fact of personal data leakage, UNN writes with reference to sources.
Details
One of the largest Siberian Internet providers, "Orion Telecom," lost 66 million rubles at once as a result of a special operation by the cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, this became known from a statement to the Russian police filed by the provider after the cyberattack. According to intelligence, the attacked provider itself admitted its own losses, as well as admitted the fact of personal data leakage as a result of the Main Intelligence Directorate's operation.
"In this regard, "Orion Telecom" asks the Russian police to open a corresponding criminal case. In addition, according to Russian laws, the provider will also likely have to pay a considerable fine for the allowed data leak - up to another 15 million rubles," the source adds.
Addition
In the summer, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate disabled 370 servers and 500 switches of the Russian provider "Orion Telecom."
In particular, a closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication - "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there. That same morning, local public pages in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan were full of complaints from dissatisfied Russians reporting the absence of internet and television.
Ukrainian intelligence notes that the provider's networks were actively used by Russian security forces to carry out aggression against Ukraine.
Work of largest Siberian internet provider in Russia has been paralyzed: sources report on DIU operation on "Russia Day"12.06.25, 13:40 • 4325 views