Work of largest Siberian internet provider in Russia has been paralyzed: sources report on DIU operation on "Russia Day"

Cyber experts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have paralyzed the work of the largest Siberian Internet provider in the Russian Federation, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, cyber experts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), with the support of cyber activists, conducted a successful operation and paralyzed the work of one of the largest Internet providers in Russian Siberia, "Orion Telecom".

Its networks were actively used by Russian law enforcement agencies to carry out aggression against Ukraine. A closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication - "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there, the interlocutor said.

Since this morning, local publics of Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk and Abakan have been full of complaints from dissatisfied Russians complaining about the lack of Internet and television. A letter allegedly from Ukrainian hackers to the Internet provider is circulating in local telegram groups. "Happy holiday, dear Russians, soon you will live in the Stone Age, and we will help you. Glory to Ukraine." The letter is signed by activists of the hacker group "BO Team".

The company confirmed the existence of technical problems due to a powerful DDoS attack. They promise to restore the Internet service by the end of the day.

As it became known from sources in intelligence, as a result of the cyber attack, 370 servers and about 500 network switches were disabled, the so-called backups were wiped. This will not allow the provider to quickly restore operation.

“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector