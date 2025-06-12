$41.510.04
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
10:38 AM • 5262 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
10:04 AM • 17083 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
09:43 AM • 25785 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board
June 11, 04:32 PM • 58354 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 01:57 PM • 132285 views
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
June 11, 12:47 PM • 125529 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
June 11, 12:09 PM • 123168 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
June 11, 07:03 AM • 122362 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
June 11, 07:00 AM • 105848 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228641 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
June 11, 06:29 AM • 228641 views
Work of largest Siberian internet provider in Russia has been paralyzed: sources report on DIU operation on "Russia Day"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have disabled 370 servers and 500 switches of the Russian provider "Orion Telecom". The company provided communication services to law enforcement agencies and a city involved in uranium mining.

Cyber experts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have paralyzed the work of the largest Siberian Internet provider in the Russian Federation, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, cyber experts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), with the support of cyber activists, conducted a successful operation and paralyzed the work of one of the largest Internet providers in Russian Siberia, "Orion Telecom".

Its networks were actively used by Russian law enforcement agencies to carry out aggression against Ukraine. A closed city specializing in uranium mining was left without communication - "Orion Telecom" was the only provider there, the interlocutor said.

Since this morning, local publics of Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk and Abakan have been full of complaints from dissatisfied Russians complaining about the lack of Internet and television. A letter allegedly from Ukrainian hackers to the Internet provider is circulating in local telegram groups. "Happy holiday, dear Russians, soon you will live in the Stone Age, and we will help you. Glory to Ukraine." The letter is signed by activists of the hacker group "BO Team".

The company confirmed the existence of technical problems due to a powerful DDoS attack. They promise to restore the Internet service by the end of the day.

As it became known from sources in intelligence, as a result of the cyber attack, 370 servers and about 500 network switches were disabled, the so-called backups were wiped. This will not allow the provider to quickly restore operation.

“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector01.01.25, 16:10 • 135859 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Tesla
