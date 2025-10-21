$41.760.03
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 9892 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 10048 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14532 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18595 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20269 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19614 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18737 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17070 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
A year to a year and a half: Belgium announces timeline for sending F-16s to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Belgium will continue F-16 deliveries to Ukraine on schedule, after the first three F-35s are put into operation. This will take from a year to a year and a half, after which Belgium will be able to provide F-16s to Ukraine.

A year to a year and a half: Belgium announces timeline for sending F-16s to Ukraine

Belgium is set to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after its own F-35s are commissioned, which could take a year to a year and a half, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Tuesday at a forum of the European Policy Centre (EPC), UNN reports.

The program for supplying F-16s to Ukraine - yes, we will continue these supplies, but according to a schedule. This means that the first 3, not 4 F-35s, have already arrived, we need to process them... So now we have the first stage, but they must be put into operation. This will take, I think, a year to a year and a half. When we have operational capability, we will be able to supply our F-16s to Ukraine. So this is a very important stage,

Francken said.

"We will provide them as quickly as we can," the Belgian defense minister added.

Addition

It was previously reported that Ukraine could receive additional F-16s from Belgium in 2026.

Julia Shramko

