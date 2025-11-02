Unknown drones spotted over Belgian airbase storing US nuclear weapons

Several drones were spotted over the Klein-Brogel military airbase in the Belgian province of Limburg, where American nuclear weapons are located. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication HLN.

Details

According to Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, the drones were detected using a drone detection system. After the signal, the police arrived at the scene, but by then the drones had already disappeared.

Drone flights over military facilities are strictly prohibited. The Ministry of Defense must do everything possible to shoot down these drones. ... The devices were captured on video - Francken noted.

The media adds that the Klein-Brogel airbase is to become the main base for F-35 fighters from 2027.

Context

This is not the first time drones have been detected over Belgian military facilities. Last month, they were spotted over the Elsenborn training ground and barracks in Marche-en-Famenne. On Saturday night, there were also reports of drones in the area of the military unit in Leopoldsburg, near Klein-Brogel.

Russia's attempt to attack Brussels will provoke a retaliatory strike: Belgian Defense Minister promised to "level" Moscow to the "ground"