Unknown drones spotted over Belgian airbase storing US nuclear weapons

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 19539 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 36185 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 45634 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 67491 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 62425 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 39927 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53365 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43616 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37405 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36774 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
General Staff on the front situation: over 80 battles recorded, enemy actively operating in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directionsNovember 1, 02:56 PM • 3898 views
Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shellingVideoNovember 1, 03:22 PM • 4664 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in RussiaNovember 1, 03:47 PM • 14716 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisansNovember 1, 04:11 PM • 10306 views
74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisans07:49 PM • 4186 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 67493 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 62427 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 75157 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 66649 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 58428 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Dnipro
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 22023 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 45634 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 75157 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 46897 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 55331 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Gold

Unknown drones spotted over Belgian airbase storing US nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Several drones were spotted over the Kleine Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.

Unknown drones spotted over Belgian airbase storing US nuclear weapons

Several drones were spotted over the Klein-Brogel military airbase in the Belgian province of Limburg, where American nuclear weapons are located. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local publication HLN.

Details

According to Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, the drones were detected using a drone detection system. After the signal, the police arrived at the scene, but by then the drones had already disappeared.

Drone flights over military facilities are strictly prohibited. The Ministry of Defense must do everything possible to shoot down these drones. ... The devices were captured on video

- Francken noted.

The media adds that the Klein-Brogel airbase is to become the main base for F-35 fighters from 2027.

Context

This is not the first time drones have been detected over Belgian military facilities. Last month, they were spotted over the Elsenborn training ground and barracks in Marche-en-Famenne. On Saturday night, there were also reports of drones in the area of the military unit in Leopoldsburg, near Klein-Brogel.

Russia's attempt to attack Brussels will provoke a retaliatory strike: Belgian Defense Minister promised to "level" Moscow to the "ground"29.10.25, 16:08 • 3009 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Belgium