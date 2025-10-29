In the event of a Russian strike on the Belgian capital, NATO "will raze Moscow to the ground," said Theo Francken, head of the European country's defense department, in an interview. UNN reports with reference to De Morgen.

Details

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken answered a journalist's question about whether there are fears of Russia attempting a missile strike on Brussels.

We must not allow ourselves to be threatened. At first, we only dared to fight back in Ukraine, fearing Putin's reaction. This way, we only prolonged the war, because all supply lines pass through Russia. - said Francken.

The representative of the Belgian military department emphasized that in case of a threat, "we must attack them, as we are finally doing now."

He knows: if I use nuclear weapons, they will wipe Moscow off the face of the earth. Then the end of the world will come - Francken emphasized.

Addition

The Russian Embassy in Belgium reacted to Francken's statements. In the response of the Russian representatives, the words of the Belgian Minister of Defense are compared to the "brightest manifestation of militaristic frenzy," into which, from Moscow's point of view, "the European war party is sinking deeper and deeper."

Also, the Russian representation in the European country instructively emphasized that the Belgian public "should understand" about such politicians, "who sometimes cross all reasonable boundaries."

Recall

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever doubts the legal basis for using Russian assets for Ukraine and demands guarantees from all EU member states.