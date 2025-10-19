$41.640.00
Russia has started manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 fighter jet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

At the aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, production has begun on the first prototype of the Su-75 "Checkmate," a light fifth-generation stealth aircraft. This project, first unveiled in 2021, is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Su-57 and Western counterparts.

Russia has started manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 fighter jet

Russia has begun manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 "Checkmate" fighter jet, opening a new phase in the development of light fifth-generation stealth aircraft. This is reported by the publication Aviacionline, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Yuri Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has already started production of the first Su-75 prototype. One of the leaders of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported that the plant has moved from drawings to the actual production of experimental aircraft based on the Su-57.

Repelling a drone attack on occupied Crimea: the Navy clarified that Russian air defense shot down its own Su-30SM17.10.25, 13:12 • 14389 views

About the project

The Su-75 was first shown in 2021 at the Dubai Airshow (MAKS-2021) as a single-engine fifth-generation stealth fighter for domestic and export markets.

The aircraft was positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Su-57 and Western counterparts (F-35, Gripen E, Rafale), with a modern stealth shape, modular architecture, and the ability to be equipped with modern avionics and weapons for beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat.

First flights were planned for 2023, but the invasion of Ukraine, international sanctions, and problems with the supply of Western components and composites delayed the schedule. In 2022, Russian officials predicted the start of prototype production in 2024, flight tests in 2025, and serial production by 2027.

How Russia and China surpassed the US in TNT production globally – New York Times01.09.25, 22:19 • 5966 views

Technical features

According to patents and technical descriptions, the project has undergone changes compared to the 2021 concept: the wing area has been increased, and the central part of the fuselage has been redesigned for a larger internal volume (possibly for additional fuel or internal weapon bays). Work is also underway on two-seat and unmanned modifications.

UAC envisages modular equipment of the aircraft with various avionics, electronic warfare, and sensor packages, as well as the possibility of an additional pilot for future variants within the concepts of human-machine teaming (MUM-T).

If the production of the prototype is officially confirmed and the first flight demonstrations take place, it will be an important step for the Russian aviation industry.

At the same time, there have been no official press releases from Rostec or the Russian Ministry of Defense with detailed confirmation of the start of Su-75 production yet.

Recall

Russia is exploring the possibility of investing in the production of Su-57 fighters in India. New Delhi needs a squadron of fifth-generation aircraft, considering the Su-57 and F-35.

Russia attacked Lozova in Kharkiv region for the first time with a new reactive KAB: the bomb flew 130 km18.10.25, 21:54 • 2110 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
India
Su-57