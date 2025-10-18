Russia attacked Lozova in Kharkiv region for the first time with a new reactive KAB: the bomb flew 130 km
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched an airstrike on Lozova in Kharkiv region for the first time on October 18, using a new modification of a guided aerial bomb UMPB-5R. As a result of the attack, houses and outbuildings were damaged, and six people were injured.
On Saturday evening, October 18, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Lozova in the Kharkiv region for the first time, using a new modification of a guided aerial bomb (KAB). This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
Details
Law enforcement officers reported that the explosion occurred around 5:40 PM. The strike hit a private sector area.
According to the investigation, on October 18, around 5:40 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an airstrike on the private residential sector of the city of Lozova. Houses and outbuildings were damaged
According to the prosecutor's office, the aerial bomb was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
This is the first case of a guided aerial bomb being used against Lozova
Later, law enforcement officers informed that it was a reactive aerial bomb.
According to preliminary data from law enforcement officers, Lozova was struck by a new modification of a guided aerial bomb - UMPB-5R (reactive type), which traveled a distance of approximately 130 km.
It is noted that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime.
Recall
On Saturday, October 18, Russian troops struck Lozova in the Kharkiv region with a KAB, damaging 11 private houses and causing a fire. Six people were injured in the attack, two of whom were hospitalized with blast injuries.
Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense – Zelenskyy17.10.25, 23:15 • 3470 views