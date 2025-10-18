Russia attacked Lozova in Kharkiv region for the first time with a new reactive KAB: the bomb flew 130 km

On Saturday evening, October 18, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Lozova in the Kharkiv region for the first time, using a new modification of a guided aerial bomb (KAB). This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported that the explosion occurred around 5:40 PM. The strike hit a private sector area.

According to the investigation, on October 18, around 5:40 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an airstrike on the private residential sector of the city of Lozova. Houses and outbuildings were damaged - the post says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the aerial bomb was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This is the first case of a guided aerial bomb being used against Lozova - the prosecutor's office emphasized.

Later, law enforcement officers informed that it was a reactive aerial bomb.

According to preliminary data from law enforcement officers, Lozova was struck by a new modification of a guided aerial bomb - UMPB-5R (reactive type), which traveled a distance of approximately 130 km. - the prosecutor's office clarified.

It is noted that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime.

