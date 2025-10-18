$41.640.12
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 15742 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 13887 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 14817 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 15545 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 15567 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 18286 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20167 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13751 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16700 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense systems. This requires pressure on Russia, including a package of appropriate weapons.

Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot withstand Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense, but pressure on Russia, including a package of appropriate weapons, can help, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukraine has become quite strong over these years, but today we cannot fight, for example, ballistic missiles with our air defense systems. The same applies to such ballistic missile strikes, which our energy system simply cannot withstand. It is very difficult for us. This requires pressure. This requires pressure. I believe that a package of appropriate weapons is pressure. We talked about this six months ago. In order to carry out some operations purely for military purposes, you need a combination of factors. First of all, it is the combined use of drones and some other types of weapons. And we are missing something, although our own tools are appearing, but time is not on the side of people," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Zelenskyy said that after meeting with Donald Trump, he had a phone conversation with a group of European leaders, with the main representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Trump stated that Putin hates Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian president replied that he has the same attitude towards Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
