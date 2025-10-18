Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot withstand Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense, but pressure on Russia, including a package of appropriate weapons, can help, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukraine has become quite strong over these years, but today we cannot fight, for example, ballistic missiles with our air defense systems. The same applies to such ballistic missile strikes, which our energy system simply cannot withstand. It is very difficult for us. This requires pressure. This requires pressure. I believe that a package of appropriate weapons is pressure. We talked about this six months ago. In order to carry out some operations purely for military purposes, you need a combination of factors. First of all, it is the combined use of drones and some other types of weapons. And we are missing something, although our own tools are appearing, but time is not on the side of people," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Zelenskyy said that after meeting with Donald Trump, he had a phone conversation with a group of European leaders, with the main representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Trump stated that Putin hates Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian president replied that he has the same attitude towards Putin.