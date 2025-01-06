DPRK launches ballistic missile during Blinken's visit to Seoul

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Monday, when US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was on a diplomatic mission in Seoul. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of political changes in South Korea.

The launch was confirmed by the South Korean Armed Forces, and the Japanese Coast Guard also recorded the landing of a projectile, probably fired from North Korea.

On the same day, Blinken met with South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to South Korea's security and emphasized the importance of close diplomatic cooperation to prevent new provocations by North Korea.