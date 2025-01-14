Trump wants the “most favorable” end to the war for Ukraine

Pete Hughes, a candidate for the post of Pentagon chief, said that the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will seek to end the war in Ukraine. And it would like to make it “as beneficial as possible” for Ukrainians. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the Senate hearing, the candidate answered several questions. In particular, Senator Angus King of Maine asked why Hagesse did not make any mention of Ukraine or Russia in his opening remarks.

“Is this a code word for us leaving Ukraine?” - King asked.

Hegseth replied that this was not the case and that Donald Trump had previously made it clear that he wanted to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We would like this (ending the war - ed.) to be as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians. But this war has to end - He added.

When asked by Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada whether the Trump administration would support Ukraine, Hagseth replied that he would “give the president my best advice.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the incoming Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.

As UNN previously reported, Ukraine's European allies held private talks with the Trump team on support for Ukraine. Officials expressed cautious optimism that the new US administration would not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.