Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Blinken calls Ukraine's position in Kursk “important” for negotiations

Blinken calls Ukraine's position in Kursk “important” for negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30138 views

The US Secretary of State said that Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critical for future negotiations. Blinken emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine due to the threat of another Putin attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that Ukraine's position in the Russian border region of Kursk is critical to any future negotiations, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

Details

"Their position on Kursk is important because it's certainly something that will affect any negotiations that might take place next year," Blinken told reporters in Seoul.

Blinken added that the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which has provided billions of dollars in security assistance to Kyiv, wants to ensure that "Ukraine has the strongest possible playing field.

Blinken said that even if the talks take place, Ukraine will still need "adequate security guarantees" against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. "At some point there will be a ceasefire. In Putin's mind, it will not be 'game over,'" Blinken said. "His imperial ambitions remain, and he will try to rest, rearm, and ultimately attack again," Blinken said, calling for "adequate deterrence to prevent him from doing so.

Addendum

On January 5, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an offensive in certain areas of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation.

On January 6, an advisor from the President's Office indicated that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military began to increase in the direction of the Russian city of Kursk. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
seoulSeoul
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine

