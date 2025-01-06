Blinken warns of Russia's possible transfer of satellite technology to the DPRK

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145452 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126266 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163290 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104429 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92973 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129381 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128054 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91353 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100946 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180311 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142550 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134204 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151412 views
Blinken warns of Russia's possible transfer of satellite technology to the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29527 views

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned that Russia may be close to sharing advanced satellite technology with North Korea after the isolated country provided troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details 

“The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training. Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technologies with Pyongyang,” Blinken said.

Blinken is visiting South Korea, a key U.S. ally, as part of his latest foreign tour ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, and his comments come after North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia06.01.25, 12:50 • 23685 views

Blinken also reiterated an earlier warning by the US Ambassador to the UN that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be close to approving North Korea's nuclear weapons program, reversing his decades-long commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concern about the growing alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow after Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a landmark defense pact last June.

Many believed that Putin's visit to Pyongyang was aimed at securing Kim Jong-un's continued support in Russia's war against Ukraine, as Russia's weapons stockpile is dwindling and a large number of soldiers were killed or wounded during the invasion it launched in 2022.

Since then, ammunition and missiles have reportedly been flowing from North Korea to Russia, although both countries have denied arms shipments despite strong evidence. In addition, according to Ukrainian and Western intelligence, North Korean troops have also joined the hostilities from Russia.

At the same time, experts have long expressed concern that Moscow may be violating international sanctions to help Pyongyang develop its military satellite program.

In October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that North Korea would likely demand that Russia transfer technologies related to tactical nuclear weapons, the development of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance satellites and nuclear submarines in exchange for the deployment of troops to help Russia.

Recall 

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

