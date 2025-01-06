Blinken warns of Russia's possible transfer of satellite technology to the DPRK

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned that Russia may be close to sharing advanced satellite technology with North Korea after the isolated country provided troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

“The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training. Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technologies with Pyongyang,” Blinken said.

Blinken is visiting South Korea, a key U.S. ally, as part of his latest foreign tour ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, and his comments come after North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

Blinken also reiterated an earlier warning by the US Ambassador to the UN that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be close to approving North Korea's nuclear weapons program, reversing his decades-long commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concern about the growing alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow after Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a landmark defense pact last June.

Many believed that Putin's visit to Pyongyang was aimed at securing Kim Jong-un's continued support in Russia's war against Ukraine, as Russia's weapons stockpile is dwindling and a large number of soldiers were killed or wounded during the invasion it launched in 2022.

Since then, ammunition and missiles have reportedly been flowing from North Korea to Russia, although both countries have denied arms shipments despite strong evidence. In addition, according to Ukrainian and Western intelligence, North Korean troops have also joined the hostilities from Russia.

At the same time, experts have long expressed concern that Moscow may be violating international sanctions to help Pyongyang develop its military satellite program.

In October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that North Korea would likely demand that Russia transfer technologies related to tactical nuclear weapons, the development of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance satellites and nuclear submarines in exchange for the deployment of troops to help Russia.

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.