Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41835 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163218 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92474 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129268 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127940 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90752 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100849 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145274 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180238 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127940 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129268 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134176 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151387 views
Actual
Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia

Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23685 views

North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the North Korean missile test during his visit to Seoul was a reminder of the need to deepen Washington's cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details [1

According to reports, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile around noon, which flew more than 1,100 kilometers east and landed in the sea. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the missile launch underscored the importance of cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan, including the exchange of real-time missile data and trilateral military exercises.

Today's launch is just a reminder to all of us of how important our work together is

- He said.

In addition, he warned of Pyongyang's strengthening ties with Moscow. The United States believes that Russia intends to share space and satellite technologies with North Korea in exchange for its support for the war in Ukraine.

During his presidency, President Joe Biden has made progress in deepening trilateral cooperation between the United States and South Korea and Japan.

However, political upheaval in South Korea, as well as  the return of US President Donald Trump to office, have cast doubt on the possibility of continuing these efforts.

South Korean lawmakers have already voted to impeach President Yun Seok-yol and remove him from office after he declared martial law.

Yun's impeachment trial is being considered by the Constitutional Court.And if Yun is permanently removed from office, presidential elections will be called, and the liberals, who are believed to be likely to win, are critical of Yun's efforts to partner with Tokyo.

Image

Blinken said that while Washington has “serious concerns” about Yun's actions, he believes in the country's institutions and the resilience of democracy.

The missile launch was the first since November 5, when Pyongyang launched at least seven short-range ballistic missiles. The type of missile fired is currently unknown, but last year's North Korean ICBM test was of a new solid-fuel design and carried, according to Pyongyang, a hypersonic glider, a warhead designed to maneuver and evade missile defense.

Recall 

North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast during the US Secretary of State's visit to South Korea. Blinken met with South Korea's acting president and reaffirmed support for the country's security.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising