Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the North Korean missile test during his visit to Seoul was a reminder of the need to deepen Washington's cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

This is reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details [1

According to reports, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile around noon, which flew more than 1,100 kilometers east and landed in the sea. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the missile launch underscored the importance of cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan, including the exchange of real-time missile data and trilateral military exercises.

Today's launch is just a reminder to all of us of how important our work together is - He said.

In addition, he warned of Pyongyang's strengthening ties with Moscow. The United States believes that Russia intends to share space and satellite technologies with North Korea in exchange for its support for the war in Ukraine.

During his presidency, President Joe Biden has made progress in deepening trilateral cooperation between the United States and South Korea and Japan.

However, political upheaval in South Korea, as well as the return of US President Donald Trump to office, have cast doubt on the possibility of continuing these efforts.

South Korean lawmakers have already voted to impeach President Yun Seok-yol and remove him from office after he declared martial law.

Yun's impeachment trial is being considered by the Constitutional Court.And if Yun is permanently removed from office, presidential elections will be called, and the liberals, who are believed to be likely to win, are critical of Yun's efforts to partner with Tokyo.

Blinken said that while Washington has “serious concerns” about Yun's actions, he believes in the country's institutions and the resilience of democracy.

The missile launch was the first since November 5, when Pyongyang launched at least seven short-range ballistic missiles. The type of missile fired is currently unknown, but last year's North Korean ICBM test was of a new solid-fuel design and carried, according to Pyongyang, a hypersonic glider, a warhead designed to maneuver and evade missile defense.

Recall

North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast during the US Secretary of State's visit to South Korea. Blinken met with South Korea's acting president and reaffirmed support for the country's security.