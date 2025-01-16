Armenia is strengthening its relations with Western partners amid deteriorating relations with Russia. the Kremlin is responding to Yerevan's new course with threats and pressure. This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

The report reminded that on January 14, Armenia and the United States established the Strategic Partnership Commission, which was a significant step in bilateral relations.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan formalized an agreement aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic, security, defense, and governance spheres.

Blinken stated that the United States supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addendum

It is noted that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the partnership agreement, accusing the United States of destabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed dissatisfaction with the Armenian government's approval of the draft law on accession to the European Union (EU) on January 9.

Both argued that Armenia's potential future membership in the EU is incompatible with Armenia's membership in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and viewed Armenia's EU accession bill as a potential withdrawal from the EEU.

Overchuk and Lavrov also stated that such decisions are Armenia's sovereign right. However, they emphasized the potential consequences, which reinforce the Kremlin's longstanding practice of threatening and pressuring neighboring countries through indirect and direct means.

The Kremlin's response to Armenia's deepening ties with the West is indicative of a broader Russian strategy of undermining the sovereignty of neighboring and formerly colonized countries. Initial ultimatums and veiled coercion often escalate into direct action and military violence when Russian influence is challenged, as has happened in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine - ISW states.

Recall

Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington. The document envisages expanding cooperation in the economy, security and defense, as well as deploying a U.S. border guard group to Armenia.