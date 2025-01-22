The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of digital consular services: what functions will appear

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
09:14 AM • 122552 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 79021 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81658 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133188 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95452 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98756 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100389 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

April 2, 10:51 AM • 152090 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

April 2, 10:44 AM • 210621 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

April 2, 09:04 AM • 195077 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3372 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
09:14 AM • 122552 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119928 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133188 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541010 views
Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9346 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20284 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28640 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60585 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142455 views
Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of digital consular services: what functions will appear

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of digital consular services: what functions will appear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26583 views

In 2025, the MFA will launch the e-Consul system to simplify consular services abroad. The innovations include automated notarial services, courier delivery of passports, and registration of children's births.

The Foreign Minister announced that access to consular services abroad will be simplified in 2025 through the launch of the e-Consul system.

Writes UNN with reference to MFA.

Writes UNN with reference to MFA.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga clarified that this refers, in particular, to the Foreign Ministry's plans to launch automated notary services in all Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad.

This means that in e-Consul you can choose the type of power of attorney or application you need, add information if necessary, and when you visit the consul, you will have a document ready for signing. Saving time and effort

- he noted.

- he noted.

He also announced the launch of new digital services in the e-Consul system, which will cover the most popular services in the next six months. According to him, it will be similar to using "Diia" Sibiga also noted that  in February, courier delivery of passports at an affordable price will be introduced in cooperation with Nova Poshta in several countries.

No longer will you need to visit the diplomatic mission twice, look for a free slot in the e-Queue, and spend time and money on a second visit to get a ready-made passport. We filled in the necessary data in advance on the Diia portal, came in person once to take biometrics, and after processing received the finished passport by mail.

- he emphasized.

- he emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also start issuing driver's licenses abroad in the spring. The head of the diplomatic department said that in the second half of 2025, it is planned to introduce a comprehensive service for registering the birth of a child abroad.

It will cover state registration of birth, obtaining Ukrainian citizenship by birth, registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers and entering a child into the Unified State Demographic Register.

 Sibiga held telephone conversations with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Anthony Blinken
Ukraine
