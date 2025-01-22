The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of digital consular services: what functions will appear

The Foreign Minister announced that access to consular services abroad will be simplified in 2025 through the launch of the e-Consul system.

Writes UNN with reference to MFA.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga clarified that this refers, in particular, to the Foreign Ministry's plans to launch automated notary services in all Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad.

This means that in e-Consul you can choose the type of power of attorney or application you need, add information if necessary, and when you visit the consul, you will have a document ready for signing. Saving time and effort - he noted.

He also announced the launch of new digital services in the e-Consul system, which will cover the most popular services in the next six months. According to him, it will be similar to using “Diia” Sibiga also noted that in February, courier delivery of passports at an affordable price will be introduced in cooperation with Nova Poshta in several countries.

No longer will you need to visit the diplomatic mission twice, look for a free slot in the e-Queue, and spend time and money on a second visit to get a ready-made passport. We filled in the necessary data in advance on the Diia portal, came in person once to take biometrics, and after processing received the finished passport by mail. - he emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also start issuing driver's licenses abroad in the spring. The head of the diplomatic department said that in the second half of 2025, it is planned to introduce a comprehensive service for registering the birth of a child abroad.

It will cover state registration of birth, obtaining Ukrainian citizenship by birth, registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers and entering a child into the Unified State Demographic Register.

Recall

