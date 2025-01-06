Macron: “There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine”

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that "there will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine," while US President-elect Donald Trump promised a quick settlement and said that Ukrainians should "have realistic discussions on territorial issues," Le Monde reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The new American president himself knows that the United States has no chance of winning anything if Ukraine loses," and ‘Ukraine's capitulation cannot be useful for Europeans and Americans,’ the French president said during a meeting with French ambassadors.

According to his estimates, the "authority" of Westerners will be "damaged" if they agree to a "compromise" because of "fatigue" from the conflict.

The French president also noted that Ukrainians "will have to have realistic discussions on territorial issues" because "only they can lead them" to resolve the conflict caused by the Russian invasion in 2022. "The United States of America must help us change the nature of the situation and convince Russia to come to the negotiating table," while Europeans will have to ‘build security guarantees’ for Ukraine, ‘which will be their responsibility first and foremost,’ Emmanuel Macron said.

