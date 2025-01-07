ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150484 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129077 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136579 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110982 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104519 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

“Will deter rivals” in the Pacific Ocean: DPRK announces launch of a new type of hypersonic missile

“Will deter rivals” in the Pacific Ocean: DPRK announces launch of a new type of hypersonic missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23708 views

North Korea has launched a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.

A hypersonic airframe mounted on the warhead of the missile allegedly reached the first zenith of 99.8 kilometers at a speed 12 times the speed of sound.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW.

North Korea said on Tuesday that the missile it launched on Monday was a new type of hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The hypersonic airframe mounted on the warhead reached a first zenith of 99.8 kilometers and a second zenith of 42.5 kilometers, traveling a total of 1,500 kilometers at 12 times the speed of sound before crashing into a simulated target at sea, state news agency KCNA reported.

Kursk could determine Putin's fate in 2025 - The Telegraph06.01.25, 19:40 • 31798 views

 The missile launch was reportedly advised by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Image

“The hypersonic missile system will reliably deter any of our rivals in the Pacific region that could affect the security of our country,” Kim, who led the launch, said in comments published by KCNA.

Recall

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.

Russia has delivered over a million barrels of oil to North Korea since March - BBC22.11.24, 07:11 • 18647 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

