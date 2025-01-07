A hypersonic airframe mounted on the warhead of the missile allegedly reached the first zenith of 99.8 kilometers at a speed 12 times the speed of sound.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW.

North Korea said on Tuesday that the missile it launched on Monday was a new type of hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The hypersonic airframe mounted on the warhead reached a first zenith of 99.8 kilometers and a second zenith of 42.5 kilometers, traveling a total of 1,500 kilometers at 12 times the speed of sound before crashing into a simulated target at sea, state news agency KCNA reported.

Kursk could determine Putin's fate in 2025 - The Telegraph

The missile launch was reportedly advised by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

“The hypersonic missile system will reliably deter any of our rivals in the Pacific region that could affect the security of our country,” Kim, who led the launch, said in comments published by KCNA.

Recall

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.

Russia has delivered over a million barrels of oil to North Korea since March - BBC