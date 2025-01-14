Armenia signs a document on strategic partnership with the United States

On Tuesday, January 14, Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington, DC. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

The signing was preceded by a meeting of the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue in June 2024, which resulted in a joint statement of intent to upgrade it to a strategic partnership.

We are establishing a strategic partnership commission to expand cooperation in the areas of economy, security and defense, democracy, inclusiveness and interpersonal relations, - announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

In addition, Blinken said they are working with Armenia to strengthen efforts to protect sovereignty and sovereign territory.

According to him, next week a special border guard group from the United States will arrive in Armenia to conduct joint border security operations.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Washington for its efforts to support the integrity of the sovereign territory and independence of the state. Yerevan remains committed to the peaceful agenda and closely cooperates with the United States, the minister said.

Mirzoyan also said that official Yerevan is ready to work with the new US administration.

