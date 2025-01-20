Sibiga had his last conversation with Blinken: what the diplomats discussed

Sibiga held telephone talks with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The conversation took place at an important moment when cooperation between Ukraine and the United States remains one of the key factors of international support for Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty.

In my farewell call, I thanked Anthony Blinken for his crucial role at a pivotal moment in history that helped ensure Ukraine's survival as an independent, free and European nation - said the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The dialogue emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the context of the United States' assistance in ensuring Ukraine's security and stability. Important attention was also paid to further prospects of cooperation with the U.S. Administration.

We value our strategic partnership and look forward to further support from the new US administration - said Andriy Sybiga.

