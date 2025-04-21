Delta passenger jet engine catches fire at American airport in Orlando: what is known

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 17398 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 52517 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 35150 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 33510 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 35767 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 28385 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 23851 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63888 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38952 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53090 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
45%
749 mm
Popular news

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49718 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 56488 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33616 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25342 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30065 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30219 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 52518 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25503 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33774 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63888 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Bridget A. Brink

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 13884 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 15497 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 14645 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49830 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 52936 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Airbus A330

The New York Times

Delta passenger jet engine catches fire at American airport in Orlando: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3338 views

A Delta plane engine caught fire on the runway at Orlando International Airport before takeoff. About 300 people on board were evacuated via emergency slides, there were no injuries.

Delta passenger jet engine catches fire at American airport in Orlando: what is known

A Delta passenger plane caught fire on the runway at Orlando International Airport in the USA. Passengers had to evacuate using emergency slides. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

A Delta passenger plane caught fire on the runway at Orlando International Airport. Passengers had to evacuate using emergency slides 

- the Federal Aviation Administration reported on Monday, April 21.

The flight, which was heading to Atlanta, was scheduled to depart around 11:15 AM local time on Monday, but the plane's engine suddenly caught fire.

"The fire was contained and extinguished," said an Orlando airport spokesperson, adding that fire crews were on site. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to Delta, there were 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots on board the Airbus 330 aircraft. The airline reported that the crew evacuated passengers when they noticed flames in the exhaust of one of the plane's two main engines. Passengers returned to the terminal building.

The carrier company assured that it would engage additional aircraft to help passengers travel to their destination.

"We appreciate the cooperation of our customers and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and the Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible," the airline's statement said.

The FAA stated that it would investigate the incident, and Delta reported that maintenance crews would inspect the aircraft.

Additionally

In February, 21 people were injured after a Delta plane tipped over during landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. All injured passengers were later discharged from the hospital. In January, several people were injured after a plane from the same airline aborted its takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, forcing about 200 passengers to evacuate the aircraft using emergency slides.

In Belize, a man hijacked a plane and stabbed three people on board: he was shot dead by one of the injured passengers18.04.25, 14:39 • 6225 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Airbus A330
Federal Aviation Administration
United States
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$86,807.40
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,437.11
Ethereum
$1,569.85