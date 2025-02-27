Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will use Elon Musk's Starlink Internet system to modernize its IT networks that manage US airspace.

Elon Musk's Starlink is bidding for a government contract to modernize air traffic control communications systems in the United States.

Starlink technologies have already been installed at the facilities of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the body responsible for US airspace.

In at least two different FAA facilities, the press service reports, citing government officials and others familiar with the matter

Starlink is also preparing to take over the $2 billion contract currently held by telecommunications provider Verizon.

This week, Musk criticized the FAA's air traffic control network, writing on X that “Verizon's system is not working and therefore puts passengers at serious risk.

Verizon did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment on Musk's claim or the status of his contract with the FAA.

Verizon currently has a 15-year contract with the FAA to modernize its technology, but it is unclear whether the FAA will terminate this contract in favor of Starlink.

Verizon is providing the FAA with the most reliable network in the country at a time when critical infrastructure and technology improvements are needed most. We are at the beginning of a 15-year contract with the FAA that will help the agency modernize its technology. Protecting the Americans who depend on a safe, secure, and functional air traffic control system is more important than ever, and our improvements will help make that happen - said Verizon spokesman Rich Young in a statement to CNN.

