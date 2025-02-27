ukenru
Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17743 views

The US FAA plans to use the Starlink system to modernize air traffic control networks. Musk's company has already installed equipment in two FAA facilities and is bidding for a $2 billion contract.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will use Elon Musk's Starlink Internet system to modernize its IT networks that manage US airspace.

Reported by UNN with reference to CBS News, AP and CNN.

Elon Musk's Starlink is bidding for a government contract to modernize air traffic control communications systems in the United States.

Starlink technologies have already been installed at the facilities of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the body responsible for US airspace.

In at least two different FAA facilities, the press service reports, citing government officials and others familiar with the matter

Starlink is also preparing to take over the $2 billion contract currently held by telecommunications provider Verizon.

This week, Musk criticized the FAA's air traffic control network, writing on X that “Verizon's system is not working and therefore puts passengers at serious risk.

Verizon did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment on Musk's claim or the status of his contract with the FAA.

Verizon currently has a 15-year contract with the FAA to modernize its technology, but it is unclear whether the FAA will terminate this contract in favor of Starlink.

Verizon is providing the FAA with the most reliable network in the country at a time when critical infrastructure and technology improvements are needed most. We are at the beginning of a 15-year contract with the FAA that will help the agency modernize its technology. Protecting the Americans who depend on a safe, secure, and functional air traffic control system is more important than ever, and our improvements will help make that happen

- said Verizon spokesman Rich Young in a statement to CNN.

Recall

Trump signed a decree on a large-scale reduction of civil servants and gave Elon Musk's team the authority to make personnel appointments.

Musk calls Reuters' information about US threats to cut off Starlink to Ukrainea lie.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has tried to allay concerns among US Senate Republicans about Elon Musk's elimination of federal bureaucracy, as lawmakers increasingly raise questions about the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

The U.S. Government Performance and Results Office changed the savings data from $16.6 billion to $9.6 billion due to errors. Initial reports found cases of double and triple counting of contracts.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
federal-aviation-administrationFederal Aviation Administration
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising