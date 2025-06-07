Trump signed decrees to strengthen the protection of the United States from drones and increase the production of supersonic aircraft

On Friday, June 6, US President Donald Trump signed three executive orders to strengthen US defenses against drones and increase the production of electric air taxis and supersonic commercial aircraft. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the White House, reports UNN.



It is noted that in three decrees, Trump sought to allow the everyday use of drones outside the visual field of operators - a key step towards ensuring commercial deliveries by drones. And also take steps to reduce US dependence on Chinese drone manufacturers and begin testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Trump is creating a federal task force to ensure US control of American skies, expand restrictions on classified facilities, expand federal use of technology to detect drones in real time, and assist state and local law enforcement - Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the head of the White House seeks to counter the "growing threat from criminal terrorists and the misuse of drones by foreigners in US airspace."

We are protecting our borders from national security threats, including in the air, as large-scale public events such as the Olympics and the World Cup are not far off - said Michael Kracios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In addition, Donald Trump instructed the Federal Aviation Administration to lift the ban on supersonic air travel over land. The ban was introduced in 1973.

According to officials, the US President's orders do not ban any Chinese drone manufacturing company.

