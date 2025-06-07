$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13492 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 46013 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 42656 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 103191 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 87801 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 134119 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166040 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120628 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101264 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92365 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Trump signed decrees to strengthen the protection of the United States from drones and increase the production of supersonic aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The US President signed three decrees aimed at strengthening defense against drones, increasing the production of electric air taxis and restoring supersonic commercial aircraft.

Trump signed decrees to strengthen the protection of the United States from drones and increase the production of supersonic aircraft

On Friday, June 6, US President Donald Trump signed three executive orders to strengthen US defenses against drones and increase the production of electric air taxis and supersonic commercial aircraft. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the White House, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in three decrees, Trump sought to allow the everyday use of drones outside the visual field of operators - a key step towards ensuring commercial deliveries by drones. And also take steps to reduce US dependence on Chinese drone manufacturers and begin testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Trump is creating a federal task force to ensure US control of American skies, expand restrictions on classified facilities, expand federal use of technology to detect drones in real time, and assist state and local law enforcement

- Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the head of the White House seeks to counter the "growing threat from criminal terrorists and the misuse of drones by foreigners in US airspace."

We are protecting our borders from national security threats, including in the air, as large-scale public events such as the Olympics and the World Cup are not far off

- said Michael Kracios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In addition, Donald Trump instructed the Federal Aviation Administration to lift the ban on supersonic air travel over land. The ban was introduced in 1973.

According to officials, the US President's orders do not ban any Chinese drone manufacturing company.

To recall

The Trump Administration is redirecting key drone technology to Ukraine. Detonators for missiles will now be received by the US Air Force units in the Middle East.

The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.27.05.25, 20:53 • 7846 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
United States Air Force
Federal Aviation Administration
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
