Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109829 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170547 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173845 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145078 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124920 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87095 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11860 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24681 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12473 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21575 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18109 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87103 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109829 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170547 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160586 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21586 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24686 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38812 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47402 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135961 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24127 views

During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.

Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy clashed with Elon Musk, who heads the Office of Government Efficiency. This occurred during a cabinet meeting attended by U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by The New York Times, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Rubio was furious because Musk accused him of not reducing staff.

"You haven't fired anyone," Musk stated, adding that the only person Rubio had fired was an employee from the Office of Government Efficiency who belonged to Musk himself.

"Rubio has been angry at Mr. Musk for several weeks since his team effectively shut down an entire agency that was supposedly under Rubio's control - the U.S. Agency for International Development. But at an emergency cabinet meeting attended by President Trump and about 20 others - details of which had not been previously reported - Rubio vented his frustrations," the publication notes.

It is emphasized that Rubio told Musk that he was lying. Rubio cited the example that over 1500 officials retired early.

"Aren't they considered fired?" Rubio asked Musk.

He sarcastically asked if Musk wanted him to rehire all those people just to then stage a firing show. He then laid out his detailed plans for reorganizing the State Department.

"Musk was not impressed. He told Rubio that he was "good on television," implying that he was capable of nothing else. Throughout this time, the president sat back in his chair, arms crossed, as if watching a tennis match," the publication writes.

After the argument dragged on for a long time, Trump finally intervened to defend Rubio, who was doing a "great job."

"Mr. Rubio has a lot on his plate. He is very busy, he is constantly traveling and appearing on television, and he has an agency that he must manage. So everyone just needs to work together," Trump said.

Additionally, just a few minutes before the argument with Rubio, Musk and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy were discussing the state of the Federal Aviation Administration's equipment for tracking planes and what needed to be fixed.

Duffy said that young members of Musk's team were trying to fire air traffic controllers.

"And what am I supposed to do? I have several aviation disasters right now, and your people want me to fire air traffic controllers?" Duffy asked.

Musk told Duffy that his claims were "lies." Musk, asking who had been fired, said: "Name their names. Name their names."

Duffy replied that he had no names because he had prevented their firing. At another moment, Musk insisted that people hired under diversity, equity, and inclusion programs were working in the control towers.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump reported that billionaire Elon Musk would no longer have the authority to make key decisions regarding policy and personnel in the government.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Federal Aviation Administration
United States Agency for International Development
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Brent
$69.98
Bitcoin
$83,160.20
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,134.47
Ethereum
$1,816.86