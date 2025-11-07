Three largest US airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to shutdown

Major airlines have announced plans to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday — out of thousands of daily flights — as the US Federal Aviation Administration prepares to begin limiting capacity at 40 major US airports due to the government shutdown, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

American Airlines said Thursday it would cancel about 220 of its approximately 6,000 flights, starting Friday and through the end of this weekend.

United Airlines said in a statement that it plans to cancel fewer than 200 of its more than 5,000 daily flights over the weekend. The airline posted information about flight cancellations on a special website along with other information for travelers.

A company representative told ABC News that about half of the passengers whose flights were canceled were able to rebook within 4 hours of their original departure time.

Delta Airlines announced plans to cancel about 170 daily flights.

American, United, and Delta — the three largest US airlines — said they believe they will be able to accommodate most affected passengers on other flights.

These flight cancellations are the latest — and perhaps most serious — disruption to air travel since the US government shutdown began more than a month ago.

Current US shutdown has become the longest in history