Three largest US airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to shutdown

07:19 AM • 6394 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11890 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19468 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22682 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28148 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59018 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56594 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37621 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33920 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61844 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergartenNovember 6, 10:56 PM • 4718 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepStatePhotoNovember 6, 11:36 PM • 6880 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 6004 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 12221 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 11468 views
07:19 AM • 6456 views
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 59041 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33769 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4340 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 40014 views
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Norway
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 804 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 756 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1792 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32233 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33039 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Brent Crude

Three largest US airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Leading US airlines are canceling hundreds of flights due to capacity restrictions at 40 major airports. This is due to the government shutdown, which has lasted for over a month.

Three largest US airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to shutdown

Major airlines have announced plans to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday — out of thousands of daily flights — as the US Federal Aviation Administration prepares to begin limiting capacity at 40 major US airports due to the government shutdown, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Details

American Airlines said Thursday it would cancel about 220 of its approximately 6,000 flights, starting Friday and through the end of this weekend.

United Airlines said in a statement that it plans to cancel fewer than 200 of its more than 5,000 daily flights over the weekend. The airline posted information about flight cancellations on a special website along with other information for travelers.

A company representative told ABC News that about half of the passengers whose flights were canceled were able to rebook within 4 hours of their original departure time.

Delta Airlines announced plans to cancel about 170 daily flights.

American, United, and Delta — the three largest US airlines — said they believe they will be able to accommodate most affected passengers on other flights.

These flight cancellations are the latest — and perhaps most serious — disruption to air travel since the US government shutdown began more than a month ago.

Current US shutdown has become the longest in history05.11.25, 10:32 • 3088 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
State budget
Federal Aviation Administration
United States