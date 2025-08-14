Trump simplifies spaceflight rules, company shares rise

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at simplifying federal regulations governing commercial rocket launches. Against this backdrop, shares of AIRO Group, Satellogic, and Rocket Lab USA surged, some by more than 11%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at simplifying federal regulations for commercial rocket launches. This decision could benefit SpaceX and other private space ventures.

The order mandates the US Secretary of Transportation to expedite or waive environmental reviews for launch licenses administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Additionally, "outdated, redundant, or overly restrictive regulations for launch and re-entry vehicles" are to be eliminated.

Against the backdrop of the innovation:

Shares of AIRO Group surged by more than 11% before the opening of the Wall Street stock exchange, while Satellogic rose by over 8%, and Rocket Lab USA and Ast SpaceMobile by about 1.6%.

Addition

Many industry leaders expected Trump to address these issues during his second term in the White House, especially after Elon Musk took on a central advisory role to the president shortly after his inauguration in January. Since then, disagreements have arisen between the two men, which have been widely covered on social media.

Recall

The newest Russian satellite of the "Kosmos" series in low Earth orbit is located near an unnamed United States government satellite. This strengthens suspicions that the "Kosmos" satellites are co-orbital anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), rather than merely observers of their neighbors.

A Russian plane flew from Moscow to Anchorage, Alaska, where a Trump-Putin summit is expected. Information about Putin's presence on board has not been confirmed.

