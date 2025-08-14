$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Trump simplifies spaceflight rules, company shares rise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to simplify federal regulations for commercial space launches. Shares of AIRO Group, Satellogic, and Rocket Lab USA rose, some by more than 11%.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at simplifying federal regulations governing commercial rocket launches. Against this backdrop, shares of AIRO Group, Satellogic, and Rocket Lab USA surged, some by more than 11%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at simplifying federal regulations for commercial rocket launches. This decision could benefit SpaceX and other private space ventures.

The order mandates the US Secretary of Transportation to expedite or waive environmental reviews for launch licenses administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Additionally, "outdated, redundant, or overly restrictive regulations for launch and re-entry vehicles" are to be eliminated.

SpaceX delivered a new crew to the ISS in 15 hours02.08.25, 09:57 • 10058 views

Against the backdrop of the innovation:

Shares of AIRO Group surged by more than 11% before the opening of the Wall Street stock exchange, while Satellogic rose by over 8%, and Rocket Lab USA and Ast SpaceMobile by about 1.6%.

Addition

Many industry leaders expected Trump to address these issues during his second term in the White House, especially after Elon Musk took on a central advisory role to the president shortly after his inauguration in January. Since then, disagreements have arisen between the two men, which have been widely covered on social media.

Recall

The newest Russian satellite of the "Kosmos" series in low Earth orbit is located near an unnamed United States government satellite. This strengthens suspicions that the "Kosmos" satellites are co-orbital anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), rather than merely observers of their neighbors.

A Russian plane flew from Moscow to Anchorage, Alaska, where a Trump-Putin summit is expected. Information about Putin's presence on board has not been confirmed.

Britain, Norway, and Ukraine may join EU space program IRIS² - Media28.07.25, 10:56 • 3502 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Alaska
Federal Aviation Administration
SpaceX
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk