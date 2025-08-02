$41.710.00
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
SpaceX delivered a new crew to the ISS in 15 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

Four astronauts from the USA, Japan, and Russia arrived at the ISS in a SpaceX capsule. They will spend at least six months on the station, replacing the previous crew.

SpaceX delivered a new crew to the ISS in 15 hours

SpaceX delivered a new crew to the International Space Station on Saturday, completing the journey in just 15 hours, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Four American, Russian, and Japanese astronauts arrived in a SpaceX capsule after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. They will spend at least six months in the orbital laboratory, replacing colleagues who have been working there since March. SpaceX will return these four on Wednesday.

Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke from NASA, Kimiya Yui from Japan, and Oleg Platonov from Russia are "moving in" to the station, each of whom was initially assigned to other missions.

Cardman and another astronaut were removed from a SpaceX mission last year to make room for two stranded NASA astronauts — Boeing Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose stay on the space station increased from one week to more than nine months. Fincke and Yui were preparing for the next Starliner mission. But since the Starliner launch was halted due to engine problems and other issues until 2026, they switched to SpaceX.

Platonov was excluded from the Soyuz launch crew several years ago due to an unknown illness.

With their arrival, there were temporarily 11 people on the ISS.

Although their flight was fast by American standards, the record for the fastest journey to the ISS belongs to the Russians - three hours, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

