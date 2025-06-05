Flights completely stopped at a major airport in the US due to the third failure since April

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a complete halt to flights at Newark Liberty International Airport due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

According to the report, the failure in the air traffic control system led to a temporary loss of communication between controllers and aircraft, which caused delays and cancellations of flights.

"If the daily or shift staffing level is low, the FAA ensures safety by implementing traffic management initiatives such as slowing the flow of aircraft to the airport," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told the Daily Mail.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was working to restore normal system operations.

Recall

Newark Liberty Airport is not the first time facing similar problems. Similar failures occurred in April and May of this year, which led to delays and cancellations of flights. The FAA plans to modernize air traffic management systems, including replacing outdated copper communication lines with modern fiber optic cables.

Reference

Newark Liberty International Airport is one of the main airports serving New York and surrounding areas. The airport ranks tenth among the busiest airports in the United States overall and fifth among the country's airports in terms of international air traffic volume.

Flights are being reduced at Newark Airport to reduce congestion