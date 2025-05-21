Flights are being reduced at Newark Airport to reduce congestion
Kyiv • UNN
Flights will be reduced at Newark Liberty Airport due to equipment, construction and staffing issues. The number of flights will be limited to 28 per hour until the end of the year.
Flights will be reduced to solve the problem of congestion caused by a series of serious failures at Newark Airport. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, located approximately 14.5 km from Manhattan, has been facing a chaotic series of equipment failures, runway construction and air traffic control staffing issues for weeks.
That is why there was a need to reduce the number of flights by three to seven times per hour, depending on the time of day, compared to what was approved last fall.
The FAA said these actions will "ease significant passenger inconvenience caused by excessive flight delays at the airport."
In recent weeks, Newark has often experienced delays of five hours or more, as well as dozens of canceled or delayed flights daily.
The FAA may add or reduce the number of flights if it determines that there are opportunities to serve more flights without significantly increasing delays, or if further reductions in the number of flights are needed.
On Monday, the FAA notified the airline of some additional required flight reductions, but the order did not specify which ones would be affected.
The FAA order allows a maximum arrival frequency in Newark of 28 aircraft per hour and a departure frequency of 28 aircraft per hour until runway construction is substantially completed by June 15. After that, the maximum arrival and departure frequency will increase to 34 aircraft per hour until October 25.
The FAA will limit the number of flights to 28 per hour on Saturdays for the rest of the year, as runway construction will continue on Saturdays after June 15.
According to the FAA, under normal circumstances, Newark could handle a total of 77 flights per hour.
Nationwide, according to the FAA, about 3,500 air traffic controllers do not meet the target staffing levels. In the area controlling Newark, the target staffing level is 38 certified controllers, but currently there are only 24.
Let us remind you
On May 12, a failure occurred in the air traffic control system at Newark Liberty Airport , which led to delays and cancellations of flights. It was already the third failure at the airport in less than 2 weeks.
Earlier, UNN wrote that a White House spokeswoman reported a few days ago about a technical failure in the US telecommunications system. The event affected the operation of Newark Airport. In general, problems with software are planned to be solved by the end of the summer.