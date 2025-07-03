$41.810.01
Skydiving plane crashes in US: 15 people hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

A small Cessna 208B aircraft, designed for skydiving, crashed at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey. All 15 people on board were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries and covered in aviation fuel.

Skydiving plane crashes in US: 15 people hospitalized
CBS News Philadelphia

A small skydiving plane crashed at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Wednesday. All 15 people on board the plane were taken to the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

The hospital reported that three people were taken to Cooper's trauma center, eight with less serious injuries were taken to Cooper's emergency department, and four with minor injuries were taken to the waiting room to be reunited with their families.

Several victims were covered in aviation fuel after the crash, said Andrew Galter, who works for the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.

"Some injuries are reported to be serious or critical," Galter noted.

He said that the people on board the plane were supposed to parachute, but the pilot reported engine problems after takeoff.

The pilot then attempted to return and tried to land, but without success. Emergency crews at the scene could be seen around the wooded area where the plane crashed. Officials declined to comment on how high the plane ascended before the crash.

According to FlightAware, the small plane, a Cessna 208B, departed from Cross Keys Airport at 5:19 PM local time and was in the air for only four minutes.

The crash is being investigated by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Monroe Township Police Department, and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
New Jersey
Federal Aviation Administration
United States
Tesla
