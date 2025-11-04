Reagan Airport reopens after bomb threat on United Airlines flight

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has resumed air traffic after a temporary suspension of flights due to a bomb threat on board a United Airlines plane heading to the US Joint Forces runway. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the ground stop was lifted around 1:00 PM local time, but flight delays continue, averaging 51 minutes.

The FAA said they were "aware of reports of a security issue on an aircraft at Reagan Airport." Passengers were evacuated, and the aircraft is currently being held away from the terminal while the investigation is ongoing.

The airport confirmed that all flights were temporarily suspended while passengers from the potentially threatening flight were bused to the terminal.

United Airlines redirected all inquiries about the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has not yet provided an official comment.

Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed details, including how credible the threat was.

