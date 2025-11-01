Flights halted in Berlin due to unknown drones over airport

Flights at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport were suspended for almost two hours on Friday evening due to the appearance of unknown drones. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

An airport spokesman said that takeoffs and landings were suspended from 8:08 PM to 9:58 PM local time, and a number of flights were diverted to other German cities during the closure.

He added that Berlin's ban on night flights was also relaxed to mitigate the impact on flight operations.

"We assume that the danger has now been eliminated," the spokesman emphasized.

Police noted that around 8:00 PM, a witness reported seeing a drone. Later, police officers also spotted a drone but were unable to locate it.

The incident prompted a significant response, including the deployment of a police helicopter. The German Federal Aviation Office also joined the operation.

Recall

In recent months, at least ten European countries have reported drone incursions into their airspace, raising concerns and leading to increased security measures. Romania, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and Belgium have witnessed these incidents, some of which are linked to Russia.