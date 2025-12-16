Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported

In central Mexico, a plane crashed during an emergency landing attempt. There were two pilots and seven passengers on board, all seven of whom were found dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press, La Jornada.

Details

According to preliminary information, the plane took off from Acapulco airport around 12:00 for Toluca airport and was supposed to land about half an hour later. The accident occurred in the industrial area of San Mateo Atenco, 5 km from Toluca airport and about 50 km west of Mexico City.

The state's civil defense coordinator, Adrian Hernandez, said the plane likely tried to land on a soccer field but crashed into the metal roof of a neighboring business, causing a massive fire.

Hernandez stated that there were eight passengers and two crew members on board the private plane, but only seven bodies were found several hours after the crash. - writes AP.

Due to the danger near the crash site, where diesel containers and fuel tanks were stored, four blocks had to be evacuated and several businesses, including three stores, were closed.

Authorities urged people not to approach the crash zone, where rescue services are being coordinated.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico has launched an investigation into the plane crash, sending experts, Federal Ministerial Police officers, and the Criminal Investigation Agency to the scene.

Recall

An Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed at an airshow in Dubai, killing the pilot. The accident occurred on the territory of Al Maktoum International Airport, where the plane crashed into the ground, forming a fireball.

Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killed