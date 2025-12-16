Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:55 AM • 2592 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 2726 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 11150 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 7504 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
12:23 AM • 9376 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 7852 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 6880 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13542 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 41682 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 35825 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – ForbesDecember 15, 07:51 PM • 4304 views
Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk directionDecember 15, 08:27 PM • 3030 views
ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city centerDecember 15, 08:52 PM • 3994 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with PutinDecember 15, 10:21 PM • 12167 views
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState12:35 AM • 9558 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 43978 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 40546 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 47663 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 94904 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 112798 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 30248 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 47523 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 48323 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 52430 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 87262 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Forbes
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In central Mexico, a plane crashed during an attempted emergency landing, with seven people found dead. The accident occurred in the industrial area of San Mateo Atenco, 5 km from Toluca Airport.

Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported

In central Mexico, a plane crashed during an emergency landing attempt. There were two pilots and seven passengers on board, all seven of whom were found dead. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press, La Jornada.

Details

According to preliminary information, the plane took off from Acapulco airport around 12:00 for Toluca airport and was supposed to land about half an hour later. The accident occurred in the industrial area of San Mateo Atenco, 5 km from Toluca airport and about 50 km west of Mexico City.

The state's civil defense coordinator, Adrian Hernandez, said the plane likely tried to land on a soccer field but crashed into the metal roof of a neighboring business, causing a massive fire.

Hernandez stated that there were eight passengers and two crew members on board the private plane, but only seven bodies were found several hours after the crash.

- writes AP.

Due to the danger near the crash site, where diesel containers and fuel tanks were stored, four blocks had to be evacuated and several businesses, including three stores, were closed.

Authorities urged people not to approach the crash zone, where rescue services are being coordinated.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico has launched an investigation into the plane crash, sending experts, Federal Ministerial Police officers, and the Criminal Investigation Agency to the scene.

Recall

An Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed at an airshow in Dubai, killing the pilot. The accident occurred on the territory of Al Maktoum International Airport, where the plane crashed into the ground, forming a fireball.

Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killed28.10.25, 13:38 • 2838 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Technology
Associated Press
Mexico City
Mexico
Dubai