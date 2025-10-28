Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killed

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 5442 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15726 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15498 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15327 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14891 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 13988 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30809 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25464 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13042 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
61%
742mm
Popular news
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 24497 views
"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025October 28, 04:09 AM • 8286 views
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhoto07:51 AM • 5866 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20688 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 14978 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 1758 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 15117 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15706 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30792 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 25452 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bart De Wever
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 24 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20826 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30797 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 35006 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 68734 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

A plane carrying 10 European tourists and a Kenyan pilot crashed off the coast of Kenya. The plane crash occurred en route to the Maasai Mara reserve, and everyone on board died.

Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killed

Ten European tourists and a local pilot died in a plane crash off the coast of Kenya, BBC reports, citing officials, UNN writes.

Details

The plane was flying from the popular beach resort of Diani to an airstrip in the world-famous Maasai Mara Reserve when it crashed at 05:30 local time (05:30 Kyiv time), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

Mombasa Air Safari said there were eight Hungarians, two Germans and a Kenyan pilot on board the plane, all of whom died in the crash.

"Our main priority now is to provide all possible support to the families of those affected," the statement said.

Local media published photos of the plane with debris scattered at the crash site.

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told the BBC that the plane crashed about 10 km from Kwale town after taking off from Diani.

It was heading to Kichwa Tembo, an airstrip in the Maasai Mara Reserve, popular with tourists for its wildlife.

"All the passengers were tourists," Orinde said.

He said the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, but suggested that bad weather could have been a factor.

"The weather here is not very good right now. It has been raining and foggy since morning, but we cannot predict [the results of the investigation]," Orinde said.

Addition

In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical charity Amref crashed on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, killing six people and injuring two.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Animals
charity
Kenya
Germany
Hungary